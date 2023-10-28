Holiday tragedy: 1 tourist dies, others injured after 10m-high glass bridge in Indonesia's forest park gives way

What began as a dream holiday for a group of tourists in Indonesia turned into tragedy when the glass bridge they were on suddenly gave way on Wednesday (Oct 25), leaving one dead and three others injured, according to The Jakarta Post.

A group of 11 tourists from the neighbouring Cilacap regency were on The Geong, a popular tourist attraction featuring a glass bridge, when the accident occurred.

The bridge seemed to be supported by two colossal golden hands and stood 10m-high from the ground.

As reported by The Jakarta Post, the glass panels beneath the tourists shattered, causing four of them to fall through.

While two of the tourists plummeted to the ground, two others managed to cling to the bridge's metal frame in the nick of time.

A witness reported hearing what sounded like glass breaking at about 10am (11am Singapore time).

According to the Indonesian publication, Banyumas City Police chief Edy Suranta Sitepu confirmed the casualties on Wednesday. Among the two that fell to the ground, one was declared dead shortly after the fall, while the other sustained minor injuries.

The police have since cordoned off the premises and are currently conducting an investigation to determine whether any foul play or other contributing factors were involved in the incident.

