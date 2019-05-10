Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemns rioters, says protest violence has left everyone 'scared'

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's embattled leader on Saturday (Oct 5) condemned pro-democracy protesters who trashed subway stations and shops the night before as "rioters" who had left much of the strife-torn city frightened and paralysed.

"The extreme actions of rioters created a very dark night for Hong Kong and made Hong Kong society semi-paralysed today," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in her first comments since Friday’s ban on face masks ordered on the basis of the emergency provisions.

"Everyone is very worried and concerned, or even scared."

"Extremely terrifying violence occurred in all districts in Hong Kong," she added.

"The extreme actions done by masked rioters were shocking."

“The extreme violence clearly illustrated that Hong Kong’s public safety is widely endangered,” she said in a pre-recorded television announcement.

“That’s the concrete reason that we had to invoke emergency law yesterday to introduce the anti-mask law.”

A protester throws a petrol bomb to light up a makeshift blockade in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district on Oct 4, 2019. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Hong Kong’s entire mass transit rail system was suspended on Saturday after a night of violence sparked by a ban on pro-democracy protesters wearing face masks, as the government imposed emergency powers not used in more than half a century.

The ban was aimed at quelling nearly four months of unrest but instead sparked widespread clashes and vows of defiance, with a 14-year-old boy reportedly shot and wounded.

Mrs Lam said on Friday she made the order under the Emergency Regulations Ordinances – a sweeping colonial-era provision that allows her to bypass the legislature and make any law during a time of emergency or public danger.