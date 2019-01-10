Hong Kong protester in serious condition after being shot by police in the chest

TV footage showed medical personnel attending to the man in Tai Ha Road.
PHOTO: Twitter
The Straits Times

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong protester has been shot by a live round amid the ongoing demonstrations, Sing Tao Daily on Tuesday (Oct 1) cited police as saying.

South China Morning Post, another Hong Kong newspaper, showed a picture of a conscious man breathing through an oxygen mask, which it reported was the protester who was shot.

The protester was shot in Tsuen Wan.

TV footage showed medical personnel attending to the man in Tai Ha Road.

Media reports and footage shared online had earlier appeared to show officers also firing live rounds in Yau Ma Tei, RTHK said.

“An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today,” a police source told AFP.

TVB, quoting Hospital Authority, said 15 people had been taken to hospital as of 5pm on Tuesday. One man in serious condition was at Princess Margaret Hospital.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong on lockdown as China celebrates National Day

【十一 六區開花】警員開實彈打中一人左胸 Police fire cartridge at...

Posted by Campus TV, HKUSU 香港大學學生會校園電視 on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

#荃灣【示威者左胸中實彈】 1613...

Posted by 香港城市大學學生會編輯委員會 Editorial Board, CityU SU on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

