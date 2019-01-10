Hong Kong protester in serious condition after being shot by police in the chest

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong protester has been shot by a live round amid the ongoing demonstrations, Sing Tao Daily on Tuesday (Oct 1) cited police as saying.

South China Morning Post, another Hong Kong newspaper, showed a picture of a conscious man breathing through an oxygen mask, which it reported was the protester who was shot.

The protester was shot in Tsuen Wan.

TV footage showed medical personnel attending to the man in Tai Ha Road.

Media reports and footage shared online had earlier appeared to show officers also firing live rounds in Yau Ma Tei, RTHK said.

“An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today,” a police source told AFP.

TVB, quoting Hospital Authority, said 15 people had been taken to hospital as of 5pm on Tuesday. One man in serious condition was at Princess Margaret Hospital.

