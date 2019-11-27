Hong Kong university siege winds down as hunt for protesters comes up empty

HONG KONG - As the final searches for any pro-democracy protesters still hiding in Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University came up empty on Wednesday (Nov 27), academic authorities prepared for the clean-up following a near two-week siege of the campus by riot police.

Police still guarded the perimeter as a security team prepared to scour the maze of buildings for a second day.

Polytechnic University executive vice-president Miranda Lou said no one had been found so far.

"We hope we can re-open the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects," said Dr Lou.

The red-brick university on the Kowloon peninsula was turned into a battleground in mid-November when protesters barricaded themselves inside and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas.

About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape.

The campus was the last of five that protesters had occupied to use as bases from which to disrupt the city, blocking the nearby Cross-Harbour Tunnel linking Kowloon to Hong Kong Island and other arteries.

The protesters had blocked the tunnel’s mouth, smashed toll booths, lit fires, and cemented bricks to the road, but it was reopened early on Wednesday, and Hong Kong television showed a steady flow of vehicles surging through.