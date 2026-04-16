Hotel employee in India electrocuted while chasing monkey with iron rod

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter/NextMinute News
PUBLISHED ONApril 16, 2026 10:15 AMBYHelmy Sa'at
An hotel employee in India was electrocuted on Tuesday (April 14) while trying to chase away a monkey on the roof.
The incident happened at a hotel premises in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, several Indian news outlets reported.
He had joined the hotel less than a week ago.
In the viral video, he is seen chasing away a monkey on the roof. He is then seen picking up a long iron rod to scare the monkey away, but it comes into contact with a high-voltage line passing above the roof.
He was killed instantly, and his body sent for a post-mortem, reports said.
The local authorities are investigating the incident.
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