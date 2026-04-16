Hotel employee in India electrocuted while chasing monkey with iron rod

An hotel employee in India was electrocuted on Tuesday (April 14) while trying to chase away a monkey on the roof.

The incident happened at a hotel premises in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, several Indian news outlets reported.

He had joined the hotel less than a week ago.

In the viral video, he is seen chasing away a monkey on the roof. He is then seen picking up a long iron rod to scare the monkey away, but it comes into contact with a high-voltage line passing above the roof.

Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: In a tragic and bizarre accident, a hotel room boy lost his life after being electrocuted by a high-tension power line while trying to scare away a monkey on the hotel premises. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Raikwar alias Ranu, who was… pic.twitter.com/Wt22wz4AGv — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 15, 2026

He was killed instantly, and his body sent for a post-mortem, reports said.

The local authorities are investigating the incident.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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