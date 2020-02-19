How South Korea's first female anchor is breaking news - and barriers

South Korean news anchor Lee So-jeong attends a rehearsal of a primetime newscast at KBS, South Korea's national public broadcaster, in Seoul on Feb 6, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

SEOUL - Under gleamingly bright studio lights, Lee So-jeong reads straight from a teleprompter, rehearsing her lines ahead of the primetime newscast for South Korea's national public broadcaster, KBS.

Five times a week, she is beamed into living rooms across the country leading its "News 9" bulletin, after she broke into a decades-old boys' club in a society that is technologically and economically advanced, but still culturally male-dominated.

South Korean television news broadcasts have long followed the same format: a serious-looking older male anchor announcing the day's major developments, with a much younger female sidekick delivering lighter items later in the line-up.

Some of those women juniors went on to marry into the billionaire families who own South Korea's chaebol conglomerates, rather than continue their careers.

Lee's appointment at state-funded KBS - the Korean Broadcasting System - upended that model.

At 43, she even has a younger male sidekick of her own.

Female newsreaders used to be like "pretty flowers", Lee said.

But she had greater ambitions, wanting to transform KBS' conservative style and capture younger audiences turned off by broadcasts that tended to "rather lecture the viewers".

The audience share for her programme - the most-watched news broadcast in the country - has risen from 9.6 to 11 per cent since she started in November.

But Lee feels the pressure of being a trailblazer, knowing - however unfairly - she cannot afford a single mistake.

"If I fail in this, it could disgrace other women reporters as a whole," she said.

"That sense of responsibility and burden is greater than live-broadcasting primetime news."

"I have to do well so that other female reporters could have more opportunities.

Female newsreaders used to be like "pretty flowers", Lee said. But she had greater ambitions, wanting to transform KBS' conservative style and capture younger audiences turned off by broadcasts that tended to "rather lecture the viewers".
PHOTO: AFP

MATERNITY LEAVE

South Korea has transformed itself from the ruins of the Korean War to become the world's 12th largest economy and an industrial and trading powerhouse, but traditional social values still hold wide sway.

Its gender pay gap is the highest among developed countries, with women making only 66 percent of what men earn, while working mothers face pressures to excel at both child-rearing and their jobs.

Many face promotional barriers at work while carrying heavy childcare burdens, often forcing educated women to give up their careers.

Those pressures have led many South Korean women to reject motherhood and the country's fertility rate - the number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime - dropped to 0.98 in 2018, far below the 2.1 needed to keep a population stable.

The trend is all too familiar to Lee, who started in television in 2003 and is herself the mother of a six-year-old boy.

"I have seen many veteran female journalists whose career was cut short," she said.

"It was both disappointing and upsetting."

Such challenges are the subject of a recent hit film, "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982".

Based on a feminist novel that triggered a backlash among men, it centres on a married South Korean woman who has quit her job and struggles to raise her child with limited support.

Lee said she had also faced difficulties following her return from a year-long maternity leave.

"I felt like I was not good enough as a mother nor a journalist," she said.

"Then a senior woman colleague called me in and told me that I should not be too hard on myself.

"I wish young women would try their best at work, but not blame themselves for things out of their control."

SIGN OF THE TIMES

But values are beginning to change, with the country seeing a vocal #MeToo movement in 2018, and Kim Jong-myong, managing director of the KBS news operation, said appointing a female main news anchor met "the demands of the times".

It would have been "unthinkable" to suggest a woman anchor in the 1980s, he said.

Lee's role "overturns" the gender norm expected in South Korean society, said women's rights activist Bae Bok-ju, and was an "encouraging sign" of the country moving in the right direction.

"Delivering major political and social news has long been considered the men's job while keeping women sidelined," she said.

"That we have this female main anchor is a sign that South Korea is at a crossroads to fix its gender stereotype at long last."

More about
South Korea Women's rights Gender issues

TRENDING

This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Artiste power couple team up for a charmingly viral COVID-19 rendition of Come On Eileen
Artiste power couple team up for a charmingly viral COVID-19 rendition of Come On Eileen
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak
Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak
Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship
Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship
WHO says &#039;no indications&#039; of coronavirus cases in North Korea
WHO says 'no indications' of coronavirus cases in North Korea

Budget 2020

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmission in the workplace
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmission in the workplace
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES