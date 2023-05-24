Hulk smash! Man goes berserk over protein snack in Taiwan 7-Eleven

Being unable to get your hands on your favourite product is disappointing, but one man in Taiwan might have taken his displeasure too far with his extreme outburst of anger.

Upset that a 7-Eleven convenience store had sold out of a line of ready-to-eat chicken breast, a shirtless man flew into a rage, knocking over shelves and brawling with the police.

The incident happened in Zhongli District located in Taoyuan on Saturday morning (May 20), Taiwan News reported.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the man clad in only a pair of shorts can be seen swinging his arms and charging ferociously at a police officer as they attempt to restrain him.

When another officer approaches from behind, the man appears to be overwhelmed by an uncontrollable fury. He crouches down in a fight stance, flexing his muscles and letting out a loud roar of anger.

Netizens were puzzled yet amused by his bizarre behaviour, dubbing him the "Taiwan version of the Hulk" because of his muscular body, attire, and violent temper.

Taiwan News reported that prior to the altercation, the man allegedly had an argument with the clerk, leading to a call for police assistance. When the two police officers arrived, the man quickly grew irritated and assaulted them.

According to Taiwanese media, the man is a fitness instructor. His girlfriend had earlier rejected his marriage proposal and he lost control of his emotions after finding out that his protein snack of choice was out of stock.

Excessive force?

Another video clip has surfaced after the incident, showing a policeman repeatedly striking the restrained man with a baton.

Images of the handcuffed customer sitting cross-legged outside the 7-Eleven with blood streaming from his face horrified netizens, who questioned if the police officer had used excessive force.

Focus Taiwan reported that after the 28-year-old man had been subdued, he continued to provoke the officers by threatening to kill them.

His head wound was later treated at a local hospital and assessed to not be under the influence of alcohol.

After interrogation, he was turned over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of assault, property damage, and obstructing a public official in the course of their duties and later released on NT$50,000 (S$2,190) bail.

The Zhongli Police Precinct released a statement that the officer surnamed Wang had lost control of his emotions and will be investigated for assault.

If convicted, Wang could face a penalty of up to five years in prison or a fine of up to NT$500,000.

