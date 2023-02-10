India to drop pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers

NEW DELHI — India will drop the pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan from Monday (Feb 13), the health ministry said, as Covid-19 infections have fallen sharply globally.

The random testing of two per cent of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated Feb 9 to the civil aviation ministry.

