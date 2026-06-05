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Indonesia shuts local airport as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts again

The volcano spewed material about 2.5km high into the air
Indonesia shuts local airport as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts again
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia's Flores erupted at 11.15am on Friday (June 5).
PHOTO: Inastion
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 05, 2026 10:40 AMBYSean Ler

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia's Flores erupted again on Friday (June 5), spewing massive ash clouds into the sky and forcing authorities to close the local airport.

According to the Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), the volcano on Flores Island erupted at 11.15am, sending volcanic material about 2.5km into the air. 

Local authorities have suspended operations at the Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport in Maumere, reportedly affecting five flights.

Checks online show the airport is served by two airlines, NAM Air and Wings Air. 

The 1,584m high volcano, which means "man" in Indonesian, also erupted in June, July and October last year. 

It sits beside a "calmer" 1,703m high volcano named Perempuan, which means "woman" in Indonesian.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties. 

Indonesia has over 120 active volcanoes and sits along the "Ring of Fire", a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

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