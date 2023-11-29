Indonesian couple gets married right next to body of bride's dad

An Indonesian couple recently got married, with family, as well as the bride's dead father, in attendance.

The unconventional wedding ceremony took place on Nov 26 at the bride's house in Sulawesi, reported Indonesian news outlet Detik.

A video circulating on social media showed the couple getting hitched right next to the body of the bride's father that was wrapped in a white shroud.

After completing the ceremony, the family burst into tears.

The bride's aunt, Herlina, told Detik: "Yes, poor thing, they got married next to the body of (the bride's) deceased father."

Herlina shared that the unusual arrangement was a request from the bride's family, as "he really wanted to witness his daughter's wedding."

The bride's father, who had a history of hypertension and kidney disease, was busy helping out with wedding preparations died a day before the big day, Tribunnews reported.

Since he wasn't able to give the bride away, the man's family made arrangements to fulfil his wishes.

Right after the wedding, his body was buried at a nearby cemetery, Indonesian media reported.

ALSO READ: I hope this is my last marriage, says 62-year-old Malaysian woman who got hitched to 28-year-old man

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com