Indonesian man threatens construction worker with airsoft gun for disturbing Zoom meeting

Frustrated by renovation noises, an Indonesian man who was working from home decided to take matters into his own hands.

An Instagram video shared on Tuesday (Feb 15) showed the 54-year-old man pointing a gun at a construction worker.

The worker tried to calm the man down and told him: "I'm just working here."

After the man was arrested, the police revealed that the firearm was actually an airsoft gun.

But what was the motive behind this act of intimidation?

"The noise [from the renovation work], such as hammering on the wall, disturbed the suspect who was at home and in a Zoom meeting," a police spokesperson said.

The man apparently told the worker to choose between being shot in the knee or foot, which "made the victim afraid because he thought it's a real weapon and not an airsoft gun."

In the comments section of the Instagram video, netizens sympathised with the worker who was "just doing his job".

One netizen wrote: "[Intimidating the worker] is very dangerous, even if the gun is fake" while another said the man had overreacted, adding: "If you don't want noise, go live in a forest."

