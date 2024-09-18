Indonesian president Jokowi’s son visits anti-graft body over private jet use

JAKARTA — The son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the country's anti-corruption agency on Sept 17 to explain his recent use of a private jet, telling reporters after the meeting that he denied all allegations of misconduct.

The luxurious lifestyle of the president's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep, as shared by his wife in social media posts, has recently sparked anger in Indonesia.

But on Sept 17, Kaesang downplayed the uproar.

"I hitchhiked on the plane of my friend," he said, after voluntarily meeting anti-graft investigators. "I came here not because of an invitation, or being summoned but of my own initiative."

News of Kaesang and his wife's trip to the United States aboard a private jet in August came days after nationwide protests against a proposed law that would have allowed Kaesang, 29, to run in upcoming regional elections.

The parliament retracted the plan following the backlash.

Jokowi, as the outgoing president is known, has faced criticism for attempting to build his political dynasty before leaving office in October.

