Indonesian woman killed by 7.8m python despite husband's rescue attempt

A 44-year-old woman died after being swallowed by a 7.8m-long python in North Maluku, Indonesia.

The incident occurred on June 9, when Elisabet Yamalau's body was found lifeless by her husband, reported Indonesian news outlet Detik.

Benyamin Lanto, 52, told Detik that his wife had gone to their garden, located just 300m from their home, to move their cow at around 3.20pm.

Lanto subsequently went to the garden to check on her, worried after she failed to return home around three hours later, reported local media outlet DOH-ID Media.

Upon reaching the garden, Lanto found his wife being swallowed by a large python.

"Her husband immediately tried to save the victim (Yamalau) by cutting off the snake's head using a tool that was available," Taliabu Island Police Chief AKBP Adnan Wahyu Kashogi told Detik on June 11, adding that Yamalau was found dead after Lanto managed to remove her from the python's mouth.

Yamalau's body was subsequently carried home for burial at around 9pm, with the help of villagers who assisted Lanto.

Adnan also urged residents to report any sightings of dangerous wildlife and to remain vigilant when working or travelling in forested areas, particularly during the rainy season.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com