Indonesia’s first giant panda sets to melt visitors' hearts

The first giant panda born in Indonesia is set for its public debut later this month at Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI), a zoo in Cisarua, West Java.

Satrio Wiratam, whose name means "brave and noble warrior", nicknamed Rio was born last November to a pair of pandas Hu Chun and Cai Tao loaned by China to Indonesia, reported The Jakarta Post.

"There are so many Indonesians who had to go all the way to China just to see baby pandas. Now they don't have to anymore," Taman Safari director Aswin Sumampau said.

The male cub, the first giant panda born in Indonesia, is set for his public debut this month.

Rio's mother, Hu Chun, and his father, Cai Tao, arrived in Indonesia in 2017 according to The Jakarta Post.

They were both seven years old then, as part of "panda diplomacy" aimed at celebrating 60 years of bilateral ties between Indonesia and China.

Rio currently weighs more than 11 kilograms and is still learning to climb, according to Bongot Huaso Mulia, the veterinarian caring for him.

Rio's coat is still peppered with reddish fur, is very active and still nursing, he added.

According to a TSI Instagram post, Rio was born after the TSI team experienced four failed attempts, where female pandas are only fertile for about two days a year.

"The little panda is cute, adorable and totally heart-melting," a fan wrote on the zoo's social media page.

China has a long history of using giant pandas, a national icon, in its diplomatic outreach.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com