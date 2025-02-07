Iran says verifying its nuclear programme is an 'easy task'

DUBAI — Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said it would be easy to verify Iran was not developing atomic weapons, state TV reported on Thursday (Feb 6), a day after US President Donald Trump said he would like to have a verified nuclear peace agreement with Tehran.

Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon as the mass killing of innocent people is prohibited in the Islamic Republic's doctrine, Pezeshkian said in a televised meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran.

"Verifying [our nuclear programme] is an easy task, they have come and verified every time they wanted to do so and they can come verify a hundred more times," Pezeshkian said.

Trump said on Wednesday he would like to have a verified nuclear peace agreement with Iran. During his previous term in office in 2018, Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the country's economy.

The harsh measures prompted Tehran to violate the pact's nuclear limitations.

Pezeshkian's comments come a day after a senior Iranian official told Reuters Iran is ready to give the United States a chance to resolve disputes.

