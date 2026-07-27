Italian students fined, apologise after causing outrage on Bangkok train

Five Italian students and their teacher apologised to a Thai woman at Samrae Police Station on Saturday (July 25) following a dispute over their conduct on a BTS train in Thailand.

Thai police also fined the students, and both sides agreed to end the matter without pursuing further legal action against each other, the Bangkok Post reported on Monday.

The incident began when the group allegedly spoke loudly and behaved inappropriately while on board the train.

A video posted on the TikTok account 1234aaawry on Thursday (July 23), which has since been deleted, showed the Thai woman, also known as Sugus, intervening politely before she was met with rude language and gestures, including a raised middle finger, according to the Nation Thailand.

The exchange also included the remark, "Sorry that we brought money to your country".

The incident sparked widespread discussion and criticism among Thais online, prompting Sugus to file a police complaint.

Investigators later invited all six members of the group to meet Sugus at the police station, with an interpreter present and engaged in a discussion lasting more than an hour, the Bangkok Post reported.

In a subsequent video on Sugus' TikTok account, the group expressed regret, acknowledged their inappropriate behaviour and apologised.

The students were fined 1,000 baht ($38) each for public insult, while the student seen making the middle-finger gesture faced an additional charge and was fined 2,000 baht in total, reported Thai media outlets.

As part of the agreement, both sides also agreed to delete photos and video clips of the incident stored on their phones or uploaded to social media.

In one of her TikTok captions, Sugus wrote that she did not want anyone on either side to face similar abuse and urged the public to stop harassing the Italian group.

"I did not want this to escalate or create hatred towards any nationality," she wrote in one of her TikTok posts, adding that she had filed the complaint to protect her dignity and remind visitors to Thailand to respect local culture and social etiquette.

The Italian students were scheduled to continue their study-visit activities in Thailand for several more days, the Nation Thailand reported.

Italian Embassy in Bangkok apologises

In response to the public backlash, the Italian Embassy in Bangkok issued an apology via a trilingual statement on Facebook on Saturday.

"The Embassy of Italy in Bangkok expresses its deep regret over the incident and strongly condemns the inappropriate behaviour of a group of Italian underage tourists participating in a school educational trip, as shown in a video circulated on social media," the statement said.

"The embassy extends its sincere apologies to the people of Thailand and to everyone affected by this incident."

The embassy said Italians deeply understood and valued the importance Thai society places on respect, courtesy and peaceful coexistence — values also "cherished and upheld by the Italian Republic".

It stressed that the group's actions did not represent the Italian people or reflect the "values of mutual respect, friendship, and courtesy" that have long underpinned relations between the two countries.

The embassy also released a separate video featuring four representatives apologising directly to the Thai public.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com