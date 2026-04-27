Strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Japan's Hokkaido

A 6.1 magnitude earthquak struck Japan's Hokkaido island on Monday (April 27) morning.

The quake, which happened at about 6.24am (Singapore time), happened at a depth of 80km in the southern Tokachi region of Hokkaido, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

It registered an upper 5 on the Japan seismic intensity scale in the town of Urahoro while adjacent areas saw intensities of between 3 and 4.

No tsunami alert was issued by JMA, while the US Geological Service predicted that damage to property and threat to life were minimal, given the limited population in the region.

The quake comes just over seven days after a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's north-eastern coast on April 20, triggering a tsunami warning.

An 80cm-high tsunami later struck Kuji Port in Iwate.

Six people were injured as a result of the April 20 quake.

Japan, located in the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly encircling the Pacific Basin, is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

It accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or more.

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editor@asiaone.com