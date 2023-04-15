Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown at him during outdoor event, suspect held

TOKYO - A smoke bomb was reportedly thrown at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he was about to deliver a speech at an outdoor event in the city of Wakayama on Saturday (April 15), Japanese media reported. He is unhurt.

A loud explosion was also heard, but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said.

Several reports, including by Kyodo news agency, said an apparent "smoke bomb" had been thrown but there were no immediate signs of injuries or damage at the scene.

Footage from the public broadcaster showed crowds of people running away as several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene.

Kishida was about to deliver a speech after touring the fishing harbour in Wakayama when the incident occurred, NHK said.

Kishida is due to host a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Hiroshima next month.

The incident comes after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail by a lone assailant with a homemade gun last year.

BREAKING: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida evacuated after loud bang; suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/iQDZeCOePh — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 15, 2023

