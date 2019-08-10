Japan reopens exhibit closed over Korean 'comfort woman' statue

TOKYO - A Japanese exhibition of censored art works reopens on Tuesday (Oct 8) two months after it was forced to close following threats over a controversial South Korean statue of a wartime sex slave.

The Aichi Triennale 2019 show, featuring the statue of a girl in traditional Korean clothes sitting on a chair, was shut down in early August, just three days after it opened.

It reopens later on Tuesday - with the controversial figure on display - after new safety measures were put in place, with guides and educational programmes also offered to visitors, organisers said.

The exhibition was dedicated to showing works that were censored elsewhere and was originally scheduled to run for 75 days.

But it sparked controversy with the inclusion of the statue, at a time when relations between Japan and South Korea plunged to new lows over wartime issues.

The central government has pulled subsidies for the exhibition, claiming Aichi prefecture failed to provide full information in advance.

The reopening comes with less than a week remaining of the art festival.