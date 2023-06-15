Japan in talks to provide artillery shells to US to help Ukraine: WSJ

Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the United States to bolster stocks for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday (June 15).

The Asian nation is considering supplying 155-millimetre artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance with the United States, the paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.

