Killed for views: 18-year-old jumps in front of moving truck in Indonesia for TikTok challenge

In the age of social media, many will do anything no matter the risk, just to get some views and attention.

A dangerous TikTok challenge called 'the Angel of Death' has some teenagers in Indonesia jumping in front of moving trucks in which they are supposed to move out of the way quickly.

However, two teenagers didn't react fast enough in their challenges, with one killed while another one ended up with serious injuries earlier this month.

Last Friday (June 4) in Banten, a province west of Jakarta, three teenage boys jumped in front of a truck but one, an 18-year-old, was hit by the truck and died on the spot, according to a tweet by the official Twitter account of Tangerang City, Banten.

The tweet described the reckless action of the teenagers and how one boy was hit by a truck on Friday afternoon in Tangerang City, Banten. The truck driver involved in this incident has been detained for questioning.

The other teenagers who took part in this challenge were subsequently detained by the Karawaci Police.

In the second incident on Thursday (June 2) in Bandung, West Java, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a truck after he also failed to jump out of the way, reported Coconuts Jakarta.

sebenarnya cegat truk gini ngapain si?? awas aja kalo sampe supirnya yang salah 😤 💚 pic.twitter.com/Xha6KK5J75 — Tanyarl : ON 💚 (@tanyakanrl) June 3, 2022

This Twitter post above said that the 14-year-old boy was covered in blood after the incident which took place at around 2.45pm.

This boy suffered from a shattered skull and the truck driver, who had gone missing, is facing hit-and-run charges, reported Coconuts Jakarta.

Last July another Indonesian teenager in Bekasi City, West Java died after attempting the challenge.

There have been several TikTok challenges which have resulted in deaths, including the 'Blackout' challenge which encourages users to hold their breath until or choke themselves until they lose consciousness.

Last month, TikTok was sued after a 10-year-old girl in the US allegedly participated in this challenge last December.

This girl spent five days in a paediatric intensive care unit before succumbing to her injuries.

