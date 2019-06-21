Laos confirms first cases of African swine fever

Public health banners alerting about swine fever is seen in Chiang Rai, Thai side of the Golden Triangle, triple border between Thailand, Myanmar and Laos separated by Mekong river May 16, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

PARIS - Laos has reported its first cases of African swine fever (ASF), confirming outbreaks in the southern province of Saravane, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The southeast Asian country reported seven outbreaks of ASF in villages in Saravane, which led to the deaths of 973 animals, the OIE said on its website, citing information from Laos' agriculture ministry.

The disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans, has spread rapidly across China since last August and also spread this year in Vietnam.

China, home to the world's largest pig herd, has so far reported over 120 outbreaks of ASF.

More about

Laos Swine flu
