Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

At least 12 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan's capital

At least 12 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan's capital
Police officers and ambulances on a cordoned-off road after a blast outside a court building in Islamabad, Pakistan Nov 11, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 11, 2025 10:15 AM

ISLAMABAD — At least 12 people were killed in a suicide bombing outside a local court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Tuesday, the country's interior minister said.

Some of them are in critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

"We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team," he said.

The blast occurred near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.

Local media showed gory pictures of the site, with bloodied individuals lying near a police van, which Reuters was not able to verify independently.

[[nid:725141]]

pakistanBombings/Explosionsdeaths
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.