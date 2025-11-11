At least 12 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan's capital

ISLAMABAD — At least 12 people were killed in a suicide bombing outside a local court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Tuesday, the country's interior minister said.

Some of them are in critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

"We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team," he said.

The blast occurred near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.

Local media showed gory pictures of the site, with bloodied individuals lying near a police van, which Reuters was not able to verify independently.

