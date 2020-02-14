At least 19 children hurt by shelling at school in Myanmar's Rakhine state: Authorities

File photo of a village on the outskirts of Mrauk U township in Myanmar's Rakhine State.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

YANGON - At least 19 children were wounded when a primary school was hit by shelling in Myanmar's Rakhine state, a lawmaker and a military spokesman said on Thursday.

Clashes between government troops and ethnic insurgents have intensified in Rakhine, from where tens of thousands of people have been displaced since clashes began in Dec 2018, bringing new chaos to the region from which more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017.

The Arakan Army, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist majority, has been fighting for greater autonomy for the western region from the central government.

Artillery fire hit the school in Khamwe Chaung village in Buthidaung township on Thursday morning, Tun Aung Thein, a local member of parliament, told Reuters by telephone. He said he did not know who was responsible.

"According to the health department, 19 students are injured and one is seriously injured," the lawmaker said.

A military spokesman put the number of wounded at 20, and blamed the insurgents for the attack.

"We medically treated the students at the nearby military post and sent five to the hospital," Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun told Reuters by phone.

A spokesman for the Arakan Army, denied its fighters were responsible, saying they did not have such artillery, and blamed government troops.

The British embassy in Myanmar issued a statement urging an end to the violence, which follows the reinstatement last week of an internet shutdown in the region.

"The increased violence in Rakhine state over the past few days is causing misery for many of the people living there," said Dan Chugg, British ambassador to Myanmar.

"Today's reported shelling of a school on Myanmar's Children's Day, following recent deaths of women and children, highlights the impact this is having on innocent people."

The statement urged all sides to do their utmost to protect civilians and called on the government to lift the internet restrictions.

A months-long internet blackout in four Rakhine townships - including Buthidaung - and one in neighbouring Chin state had been lifted in September as peace talks sought to end clashes.

Officials cited "security requirements and public interest" for the reinstatement.

More about
MYANMAR Rohingya Bombings/Explosions

TRENDING

Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: All classes at affected NUS professor&#039;s faculty to be conducted online
Coronavirus: All classes at affected NUS professor's faculty to be conducted online
Coronavirus: Kenny G postpones Singapore concert; 98 Degrees announces rescheduled date in May
Coronavirus: Kenny G postpones Singapore concert; 98 Degrees announces rescheduled date in May
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
SAF captain given discharge not amounting to acquittal in NSF heatstroke death dies from cancer
SAF captain given discharge not amounting to acquittal in NSF heatstroke death dies from cancer

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Why I like eating alone: Tips for the self-conscious Singaporean
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES