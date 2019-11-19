This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth

Donny Prima Yuszela, a senior flight attendant at Lion Air, was lauded for his kindness towards a 117-year-old passenger.
PHOTO: Instagram/armainiimay
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

This flight attendant may be working for a budget carrier but his customer service is first class.

A Lion Air flight attendant melted the hearts of Indonesian netizens after clips of him going the extra mile to feed an elderly passenger by hand were shared on Instagram on Nov 11.

Instagram user Armaini Imay, who said she had captured the videos on a flight from Surabaya to Palangkaraya, wrote: "I was amazed to see the dedication of a crew member who patiently served a 117-year-old woman."

According to Armaini, the elderly woman had refused to fasten her seat belt even after the plane had taken off and had even asked if she could leave the plane.

Armaini's videos showed the flight attendant, identified by Lion Air as Donny Prima Yuszela, calming the woman down by giving her a warm cup of tea and feeding her some food.

He also chatted with the woman and did not hesitate to wipe her mouth for her.

"He fed her gently as if she was his own mother and managed to convince her to put on her seat belt," Armaini said.

Speaking to reporters, Donny explained that he had returned to his duties after offering the woman some tea, but had thought of her again as he was about to have his meal.

Concerned that she had not had a chance to eat as the flight had been delayed, he even gave her his own food.

"I accompanied the elderly lady because I wanted her to feel comfortable," said Donny. "I served her as I would serve my mother." 

The heartwarming clips had Indonesian netizens all up in their feelings.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Some netizens even reached out directly to Lion Air, calling for them to recognise Donny's kind gesture.

"Dear @LionAirID, you guys have to give an award to this brother. Dear brother from Lion Air, whoever you are, you are an example of a perfect flight attendant. May you receive blessings and rewards."
PHOTO: Twitter/the4rel

A spokesperson for Lion Air confirmed that the incident had happened onboard a Nov 10 flight and told reporters today (Nov 19): "The cabin crew is obliged to assist and protect all passengers. They are trained to recognise the behaviour of each passenger quickly.

"Our cabin crew continues to serve passengers with diverse backgrounds with sincerity."

