asia

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes western Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes western Afghanistan
A drone view of destroyed houses after the recent earthquake in Chahak village in the Enjil district of Herat province, Afghanistan, Oct 11, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 16, 2023 4:10 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, killing one and injuring 35, the Herat Governor's Office said.

Multiple earthquakes have struck in the western province in recent days, destroying entire villages in the war-battered country, with around 1,000 dead, and 2,000 registered injured.

Sunday's quake was at a depth of 10 km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

ALSO READ: Another quake hits Afghanistan; official says losses 'huge'

AfghanistanEarthquakesdeathNatural Disasters
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.