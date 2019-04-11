Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Smart Saver
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

A video of a man setting his dog on fire has been making its rounds on the internet and Singaporean netizens are burning with anger. 

The video, which was shared on the Facebook page SG Smart Savers on Nov 3, showed a man holding a lighter up to a dog and setting its fur ablaze multiple times. He also attempted to hit the dog with a helmet as it barked and whined.

The horrifying footage of the abuse had originally been uploaded by Facebook user Samuel Woo Zhi Heng to his Facebook stories with the caption: "Dun make I angry when I no money, my dog also I no give chance."

Outraged netizens condemned Woo and called for him to be investigated.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook
Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

In a defiant post, Woo, who appears to be based in Singapore and Thailand, wrote that anyone that wanted his dog could "come Bangkok take" and said that he had "many" dogs.

Woo has since deactivated his Facebook account.

The Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) confirmed in a statement posted on Facebook today (Nov 4) that they have made a police report regarding the incident.

SPCA added that their staff and the police visited a flat in Tampines on Nov 3 as part of the investigation but found that the dog was not in Singapore. 

"We are following up on leads received and we will provide all evidence gathered to the relevant authorities in the country where the cruelty occurred," said SPCA. 

Singapore Police Force did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

