Man in Hong Kong reportedly beaten up outside cinema for leaking Avengers: Endgame spoilers

The Russo Brothers (directors of Avengers: Endgame) may have put out an open letter on social media for the public to avoid giving spoilers but that doesn't seem to have deterred those who have watched it.

Recently, a photo has been making the rounds online, showing a bloody man that seems to have been beaten up for giving out spoilers outside the cinema.

It's reported that this incident happened outside a cinema in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

The highly anticipated film opened in theatres on April 24 in countries like Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea.

According to Taiwanese media, a man dressed in white, who seemed to have just exited the cinema after watching the three-hour movie, started revealing spoilers loudly by the entrance.

Cinemagoers who were waiting to enter the doors were fuming and some reportedly went to beat the man up to teach him a lesson.

The photo ignited many discussions with fans claiming that "he got his just desserts served" or that they "felt good seeing this".

Some, however, questioned the authenticity of the incident, but there were also commenters on social media who came forward and claimed that they were at the scene and heard someone spoiling the plot of the film at the cinema entrance.

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to last year's Infinity War and the culmination of 11 years of filmmaking and 21 feature films.

If you're one of the lucky few to have watched it, the Russo Brothers have very kindly asked that you #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now.

