Man killed in drive-by shooting on Bangkok expressway while driving girlfriend home

A man was killed after the driver of a passing car fired shots at him and his girlfriend as they were travelling in a car on an expressway in Thailand on Tuesday (Dec 23).

The shooting took place at around 4.50am on the Sri Rat Expressway, just past the Pracha Chuen inbound toll plaza in Bang Sue, Bangkok, according to local media reports.

The deceased, identified as 34-year-old Anuwat, was found in the driver's seat lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anuwat's 28-year-old girlfriend, identified as Sawittri, told police that her boyfriend had picked her up from her apartment and that they were headed to his house.

When they reached the Pracha Chuen toll booth, they encountered a white Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) which tried to abruptly cut into a toll lane. Sawittri advised Anuwat to slow down and let the MPV pass.

After passing the toll booth, the MPV suddenly pulled up beside their sedan. The driver rolled down his left window, fired three to four shots at Anuwat and then sped away, reported Thai publication Khaosod.

CCTV footage identified the MPV involved in the incident. It was abandoned at a hotel in Nakhon Pathom province, reported Thai news outlet Matichon.

The murder suspect, identified as Songkran Panpu, 37, was allegedly drunk and high on drugs that night, police said on Thursday, according to the Bangkok Post. He was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Songkran told investigators that after having a drink with his friends in the Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi, he had dropped off three of his friends and was headed to back his home in Chon Buri.

As he was unfamiliar with the road, he got into a wrong lane and cut in front of Anuwat's vehicle to get into the tollway. The two drivers exchanged words before Songkran shot Anuwat, reported the Bangkok Post.

After fleeing the scene, Songkran removed his licence plate and left it at a hotel in Nakhon Pathom. He then took a taxi and called his wife and son to meet him in Trat.

Songkran faces charges of murder, attempted murder and a firearms offence.

Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:727268]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com