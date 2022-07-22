Man raises a stink after finding poop hidden in his new apartment in South Korea

Moving into a new home is often an exciting experience, but not for this South Korean man who discovered a "strong stench" emitting from his new place.

One of the residents, identified as Mr A, moved into a newly-built apartment in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea in May, reported South Korean news outlet Hankyung.

As the weather became hotter, the stench got more severe.

Unable to withstand the smell any longer, Mr A requested for his apartment to be inspected on May 29 and an official from the construction company went to inspect the apartment in July, reported Yonhap news agency.

After looking at several areas including the plumbing, floors, walls and ceilings, the official discovered the source of the stench — three plastic bags filled with human faeces that were hidden in a space inside the ceiling.

"As soon as the construction company's employees removed the ceiling light, a strong odour began filling the room from that hole. They couldn't even film or take photos of the evidence and left with the bags as soon as possible," Mr A said.

And it seems other residents in the building were also affected by the stench.

A man who lived next door said he could smell the odour coming from the apartment, adding that his wife —who is five months pregnant — has been suffering from headaches because of the smell.

It is believed that the plastic bags were left behind by construction workers while they were renovating the apartment.

Mr A said that it has been 17 days since the bag was discovered and the company said they have since removed the wallpaper and sanitised the apartment.

"But I'm not sure how the construction company did it because the smell is still so strong that it gives me a headache," said the resident.

An official from the construction company said that they plan to compensate the residents for damages as soon as possible.

Back in 2015, a couple in Singapore discovered that their newly-furnished Build-To-Order flat at Block 313C Sumang Link in Punggol was flooded with faeces and urine.

The mess was caused by a common sewage pipe that was choked with cement.

Although their new home was eventually cleaned up with help from the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council, yellow stains could still be seen on the white tiles in the home, and a foul smell continued to permeate the flat.

