Man in Taiwan spends 60 cents to send a fax, ends up winning $420k in lottery prize

Out with the old and in with the new?

Maybe not, after sending a fax the old-fashioned way bagged this lucky man a cool NT$10 million (S$424,000).

A man in Taiwan became an overnight millionaire just by spending NT$15 (S$0.64) to send a fax at a Hi-Life convenience store in Hsinchu County located in north-western Taiwan, reported Taiwan News on Tuesday (July 25).

He had joined the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the Uniform Invoice Lottery, which is a free bimonthly lottery designed to reward legal purchases at shops in Taiwan.

The winning number — 29268886 — of the Special Prize in the May to June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery was announced earlier in the day, and eager punters immediately hurried to claim their NT$10 million prize each.

Amongst the multiple winners who have claimed their prizes so far, the man is likely the one who spent the least amount of money and yet gained the most.

Other lucky punters include one who also struck the NT$10 million Special Prize after spending NT$72 at a 7-Eleven in the Nangang District of Taipei, and another who won the NT$2 million Grand Prize with a transaction of NT$20 at a 7-Eleven in Taoyuan City.

This is not the first time a Hi-Life customer bet small but won big.

In March 2022, a customer won the Special Prize after buying cranberry juice for NT$25. Similarly in January 2022, a customer also won the Special Prize after spending NT$40 on tea.

Anyone, tourists included, can join the lottery. Receipts with an 8-digit lottery number printed on top are given with every purchase at participating shops and results are announced on the 25th of every odd-numbered month.

The Special Prize awards NT$10 million and the Grand Prize awards NT$2 million. To win the Special Prize or Grand Prize, the receipt number must fully match the respective winning numbers.

