Man in Thailand grabs and throws woman to the ground at gym for rejecting his advances

Getting rejected can hurt, but does it justify getting violent?

A man was caught on camera grabbing and throwing a woman onto the ground at a Bangkok gym after she rejected his advances.

CCTV footage of the incident was uploaded on a Thai Facebook group on Apr 21 as well as various other social media platforms.

The post stated that the incident occurred at Muscle Factory, a gym in the Sukhumvit area.

Based on the timestamp on the clip, the incident took place on Apr 15 at around 4pm.

In the video, a woman can be seen chatting with a man while purchasing a drink at the gym.

The man is seen pacing back and forth when he suddenly grabs the woman aggressively and throws her onto the ground.

The impact of his throw caused the woman to slide across the floor, with her head appearing to hit a door frame.

The man, identified as Anthony by local media, is believed to be a Chinese national living in Thailand.

He was reportedly training the woman, a 22-year-old Chinese student, for free in hopes that she would consider a relationship with him, Thai news outlet Thaiger reported.

When she did not reciprocate his feelings after the training session, he flew into a rage.

The victim told local media that she suffered injuries to her elbow and head from the incident.

She shared that she had gone to the police on the same day of the incident but was allegedly told by officers that the assault was too minor to file a report.

They suggested that she settle the case for 20,000 baht (S$740) instead, reported Thaiger.

According to local media outlets, the woman has yet to receive compensation and plans to seek further medical evaluation.

The alleged response by the police has also sparked public outrage, with netizens calling for justice in the handling of the case, reported Khaosod.

