'I was in pain': Woman says teens riding PMD hit her with 'iron rod' in Sengkang, laughed at her

Some may want to spare the rod and spoil the child — but these teens may have been the ones wielding the rod instead.

A woman claimed she was attacked by a group of teenagers riding a personal mobility device (PMD) in Sengkang on Friday (March 22) morning.

The 58-year-old kitchen assistant, surnamed Chen, was on her way to work then, Shin Min Daily News reported.

As the sidewalk near Block 400C, Fernvale Lane was under construction then, Chen was forced to walk along the side of the road. That was when she began to hear noises behind her.

Turning around, she saw three or four "small-sized" teens riding a PMD.

"I was worried that they might collide into me [because it was dark], so I moved to the other side of the road," she recalled.

"But the teens followed me. One of them hit my left buttock with something resembling an iron rod."

"I was in severe pain and stunned by the attack."

According to Chen, the teens didn't just hit her — they also laughed loudly and waved the rod at her when she threatened to call the police.

When she pulled out her mobile phone, however, the teenagers fled on the PMD, Shin Min reported.

She called her husband to contact the police, and visited the doctor the next day.

Chen received painkillers, ointments and three days of sick leave.

"The doctor said my tailbone might have been injured," she said. "Besides the pain in my hips, my upper back has also begun to hurt."

Chen now feels afraid when walking along roads, she told Shin Min.

'We don't tolerate violence': MP Gan Thiam Poh

Gan Thiam Poh, the Ang Mo Kio GRC MP who takes care of the Fernvale division, told Shin Min that Chen's family alerted him to this incident.

He also notified the police and urged them to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

In order to prevent similar incidents from happening, the MP hopes to understand the motive behind this attack.

"This is the first time a resident has reported to us about teens attacking the elderly," Gan said. "We don't tolerate violence and will co-operate with law enforcement agencies to maintain public order."

Gan also suggested that family members accompany the elderly when they go out, adding that members of the public should remain vigilant.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted Ang Mo Kio Town Council for comment.

