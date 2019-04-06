New Delhi to offer free public transport for 850,000 women

NEW DELHI - India's capital city plans to make its state-run bus and metro network free for women commuters, hoping that higher use of public transport will improve women's safety in one of the world's largest metropolitan areas blighted by gender crime.

The announcement on Monday (June 3) by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came months ahead of an election in the so-called union territory, as his party faces a tough fight from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's powerful Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Public transport is considered the safest for women and keeping that in mind, the government had decided that... all buses and the metro will be made free for women," Kejriwal told reporters.

The measure will be rolled out in the next two-to-three months for around 850,000 women.

The regional government is also looking to install 150,000 CCTV cameras across the capital this year, Kejriwal added.

Home to some 26 million people - nearly half of them women - Delhi recorded the highest rate of crimes against women in India, according to the most recent federal crime records data released in 2017.