No Chickenjoy: Jollibee closes Philippines outlet after woman finds fried towel in meal

Many Filipinos enjoy Jollibee's fried chicken but one woman found no joy in her meal.

On Wednesday (June 2), Alique Perez took to Facebook to express her disgust when the Chickenjoy meal she had ordered via a food delivery app turned out to be something else.

Perez was trying to give her son a bite when she found it hard to slice the piece of fried chicken.

When she tried to open it up with her hands, she discovered — much to her surprise — that it was a deep-fried towel.

"This is really disturbing... How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it?" she wrote.

Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was... Posted by Alique Perez on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Perez shared two video clips showing her inspecting the 'fried chicken', saying that it "looks like a real chicken" from a certain angle and adding that it was her "worst experience ever".

She also voiced concerns over food safety, writing, "I can't even think of the other Chickenjoys" that were fried together with the towel.

The 'essence' of the towel would have contaminated the oil and the batter that coated the fried chicken, Perez added.

Within a day, her Facebook post garnered over 90,000 likes, 1,800 comments and 81,000 shares.

Sharing our official statement on the recent experience of our customer in one of our franchise stores. Posted by Jollibee on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

In response to the viral post, Jollibee announced on the same day that it will temporarily close one of its branches in Bonifacio Global City, Philippines.

The fast-food chain said that the outlet will close for three days starting June 3 as it "thoroughly reviews its compliance with procedures" and retrains staff to ensure that this incident will not happen again.

