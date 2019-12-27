No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help

Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
What does a cat do when he finds himself trapped in a car?

Turn the hazard lights on, of course.

The owner of the clever feline in Malaysia was tickled when her dad sent her photos of their pet Oyen peering out the window of their neighbour's red sedan.

Twitter user hanisschokman shared the unusual discovery on Christmas Day, and we can just hear her cackling over her cat's antics.

It's dangerous for kids and pets to get locked up in stationary cars, so it was fortunate that the ginger tabby's humans noticed his call for help while locking up the gate for the night.

But the question remains: how did the cat get in there?

FANCY A 'SPONGE' CAKE, ANYONE?

Twitter user iine_piroshiki took the name quite literally, and wrote on Dec 20: "When I baked green and yellow sponge cake and put them on top of each other, it looked more like a sponge than I ever imagined."

The confection had Japanese netizens marvelling over the attention paid to the details - the shape, the texture and the colours. It wouldn't look out of place at all if it was placed in a sink.

All these, coupled with the dollop of 'soap bubbles' running down the sweet treat, definitely takes the cake in our opinion.

As lifelike as it looks, Twitter users are not sure whether they'd be able to take a bite out of this sponge cake.

DON'T PANIC, THIS BUILDING IN KUALA LUMPUR IS JUST TWISTED

No, it's not the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but a new building in Kuala Lumpur.

A photo of a residential tower under construction circulating on WhatsApp this week had Malaysians worried about whether it would collapse.

Guess what? It was designed to tilt that way.

Depending on the angle it's viewed at, the building may appear as if it is tilted, developer KSK Land said in response to the viral photo.

To allay their fears, a kind Twitter user has shared a piece of concept art which shows how the tower will look like when it's completed, so keep calm and carry on.

