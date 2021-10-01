No joke: Indonesian man ties the knot with his rice cooker

Get your dose of humorous and wacky stories that happened this week.

Fair, quiet, and dreamy — one Indonesian man sees these attributes as vital when it comes to finding his life partner.

Last Thursday (Sept 23), he put up a tweet to share the joys of tying the knot with the one.

His tweet soon went viral because (brace yourself) his spouse happens to be a rice cooker.

That's right, the same one you have in your kitchen right now.

What's notable was how legitimate of a ceremony it seemed to be – with both man and rice cooker in full wedding attire.

Well, we guess it's each to their own and long may the couple have fluffy memories of their special day.

Drunk Turkish man gives a whole new meaning to finding oneself

While most of us would have had nights where we drank a little too much, chances are that this man's experience is quite unique to him.

On Sept 28, Beyhan Mutlu, a 50-year-old man from Turkey, ended up participating in his own search party.

This was after he got drunk on a night out with friends and walked towards a nearby forest. Worried about his safety, his friends contacted the relevant authorities.

Volunteers began joining the search party after news broke of a man gone missing. As the group called out for Mutlu, they got a response.

"Who are we looking for? I am here", a man within the group replied.

While it is unclear how Mutlu ended up in his own search party, at least he was found and escorted home safely.

If ever there was a sign to pull the brakes on the alcohol, that could be it.

Danish artist 'takes the money and run'

One man's trash is another man's art. Try telling that to the Kunsten Museum in Aalborg, Denmark.

The museum loaned artist Jens Haaning 534,000 kroner (S$113,000) in cash to recreate his old artworks using the banknotes.

Haaning, however, had a different plan and chose to submit two blank canvasses titled "Take the Money and Run" two days prior to the exhibition opening on Sept 24.

The 56-year-old artist saw nothing wrong with his actions, saying that "the artwork is essentially about the working conditions of artists".

Upon receiving the blank canvasses, the museum's director, Lasse Andersson claimed he "laughed out loud" and decided to show the two works anyways.

Andersson added: "If the money is not returned on Jan 16 as agreed, we'll take the necessary steps to ensure that Jens Haaning complies with his contract."

