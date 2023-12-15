No joke: Millionaire's son-in-law robs gold store in Chiang Mai

An unlikely suspect has been accused of robbing a gold shop in Chiang Mai's Fang district — the son-in-law of a Thai millionaire.

Thatchaset Chetthawatananukon, 42, had robbed the Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop in the Tesco Lotus Mall in the evening of Nov 28, reported Thai publication Thaiger.

CCTV footage of the robbery showed Thatchaset, armed with a gun, leaping over the counter and grabbing 88 gold necklaces before he fled on his motorbike.

The incident lasted only one minute, Thai media reported. The suspect also reportedly wore branded shoes during the robbery.

CCTV footage led the police to a luxury home next to a famous orange grove, where Thatchaset lives in.

Thatchaset was subsequently arrested on Dec 12, Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Phongwiwattanachai, chief of Chiang Mai police, told local media.

He was arrested for armed robbery and illegally carrying a gun in public, reported The Bangkok Post.

Police found 1.4 million baht (S$53,000) cash, the gun and motorbike used in the robbery in his home.

He tried to shoot himself during arrest

During the investigation, Thatchaset confessed that he robbed the gold shop after suffering huge losses from trading stocks and bitcoin, The Bangkok Post reported.

He added that he needed funds to further invest in his personal business, and that he sold the stolen necklaces valued at least 17 million baht for 4 million baht in Myanmar.

Thatchaset allegedly tried to shoot himself during the arrest but was prevented by officers at the scene, according to local media reports.

Thatchaset was taken back to the gold store on Dec 13 where he re-enacted the robbery to the police.

