No joke: Wedding guests in India continue eating as fire rages behind them

Keep calm and carry on.

That's exactly what these two men did as it seems like nothing will get in the way of them enjoying their wedding feast.

In a Facebook video shared by Indian Fire Service on Monday (Nov 29) — with over 52,000 views — it showed the men enjoying their dinner while a massive fire raged in the background during a wedding.

One of the men, who was dressed in a white shirt, could be seen glancing at the back while most of the wedding guests had already left their seats. But he remained unfazed as he casually took another bite.

According to The Times of India, the fire, located in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra, was caused by a bursting firecracker. While no one was hurt, it took over two hours to douse the flames.

Japanese 'science entertainer' dances while teaching kids how to make butter

What do you get when you combine hip-hop and butter?

In a Twitter video shared on Nov 26 — with over 23,000 retweets and two million views — it showed Miki Igarashi performing a flashy dance routine of shaking fresh cream and transforming it to the solid spread.

According to SoraNews24, who dubbed her as a 'science entertainer', Igarashi wants to help introduce children and adults to the fun side of science.

Who says science is boring?

Lego heist: Burglars break into toy store in Germany, leaves cardboard boxes behind

German police are appealing for witnesses after burglars broke through a wall of a toy store last Saturday to steal Lego sets.

While the police said that the burglars have left about a hundred empty cardboard boxes behind, it is unclear whether they have taken the instruction manuals.

It seems Lego sets are off the Christmas wishlist for kids at the town of Lippstadt this year.

