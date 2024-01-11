No petrol? No problem. Man in India rides horse to deliver food

Where there's a will, there's a way.

When he couldn't get petrol for his scooter, a food delivery man in India got himself another ride — a horse.

On Jan 2, Syed Farooq was spotted trotting along the busy streets of Hyderabad while carrying a Zomato delivery bag on his back.

Syed's unusual mode of transport caught the attention of many passers-by, who took photos and videos.

In a video clip circulating online, he was seen weaving in and out of traffic while riding a horse.

"There's no petrol for my scooter. I waited in the queue for three hours. I left after taking the delivery order but couldn't get the petrol," Syed was heard telling the onlooker.

On Jan 1, petrol stations in the city saw long queues after truck drivers staged a nationwide protest, sparking a fear of fuel shortage among the public, The Hindu Business Line reported.

"My brother, who owns horses, told me that I could take his horse and go, since I knew how to ride them well," Syed said.

When he delivered the meals on horseback, the customer was completely shocked by the sight.

"The customer then came to me, shook my hand and encouraged me, telling me that I have done something new," Syed said.

The man added that he was happy that videos of him went viral.

Zomato, the Indian food delivery company that Syed works for, told Business Insider that it was discussing the incident internally.

The company also said that it does not reward employees for on-time deliveries or punish them for late ones, The Guardian reported.

