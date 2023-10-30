That's rich: Food delivery rider from Thailand allegedly flies to Singapore to pick up chicken rice order

They say that the sky's the limit — and this food delivery rider reportedly went the extra mile just to fulfil a customer's unusual order.

To satisfy a craving for Hainanese chicken rice, a Thai customer had allegedly requested for a delivery rider from Grab to fly to Singapore to obtain the humble dish.

His unconventional journey was documented and uploaded to TikTok on Saturday (Oct 28) by fellow passenger Thita.vy, who recorded her amusing encounter with the delivery rider.

Dressed in a GrabFood uniform with a food delivery bag, his Thai passport and boarding pass in hand, the man can be seen lining up on the tarmac to board his flight.

Another clip shows him stowing his food delivery bag away in the overhead compartment of the plane, before the video cuts to him arriving in Changi Airport.

Thita told 8world that she had met the delivery rider at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Oct 12, but did not ask who paid for his air ticket.

Initially confused as to why someone would order food delivery to an airport, the passenger was shocked to discover that the delivery rider had reportedly been hired to buy chicken rice in Singapore, reported Thai media outlet Sanook.

"Do you really need to travel that far just to get the food?" Asked Thita, to which the man confirmed that he had really been hired to buy the dish from Singapore.

She then wittily remarked that she might order bubble milk tea from Taiwan next time, in hopes that the rider would also fly there to buy it for her.

While most netizens were charmed by the humorous situation, some were sceptical if the man was really a food delivery rider and suspected the incident was staged for content.

Others reasoned, however, that this is not surprising as those who have the means to pay for such services are likely to go to this extent to get their hands on what they want.

AsiaOne has reached out to Thita for more information.

