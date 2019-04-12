North Korea says up to US to decide what 'Christmas gift' it wants

PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

North Korea said on Tuesday the United States was trying to drag out denuclearisation talks ahead of the US presidential election next year and issued a veiled threat to Washington to soften its demands, state media reported.

Ri Thae Song, North Korea's vice foreign minister in charge of US affairs, accused Washington of being "keen on earning time" instead of making concessions.

"The dialogue touted by the US is, in essence, nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favour of the political situation and election in the US," Ri said in a statement on state news agency KCNA, referring to the initials of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name.

"What is left to be done now is the US option and it is entirely up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get."

Ri singled out a US State Department statement calling for "sustained and substantial dialogue" after North Korea's test of its new multiple rocket launchers on Thursday.

Negotiations between North Korea and the United States have hit a stalemate after a day-long working-level meeting in October in Stockholm broke down.

Kim has set an end-year deadline for Washington to show flexibility in its position, but US officials have described the deadline as artificial.

ALSO READ: North Korea fires 'projectiles' after offering talks with US

More about
NORTH KOREA Kim Jong Un

TRENDING

Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

Home Works

7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES