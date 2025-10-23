North Korea tested 'cutting-edge' weapons system, KCNA reports

SEOUL — North Korea said it successfully tested "a new cutting-edge weapons system" involving hypersonic projectiles on Wednesday (Oct 22) as part of a defence programme to enhance strategic deterrence against enemies.

Two hypersonic projectiles were launched from a region near the capital, Pyongyang, and hit a target inland in the country's northeast, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

KCNA did not mention that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present for the test. North Korea has been developing hypersonic missiles that are designed to manoeuvre and evade a target's missile defences.

South Korea's military on Thursday said North Korea fired what appear to be multiple short-range ballistic missiles, a week before a key Asia-Pacific leaders' meeting in South Korea and US President Donald Trump's expected visit.

Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

US Forces Korea said it was "fully aware" of North Korea's missile launches.

"The United States condemns these unlawful and destabilising actions," US Forces Korea said in a statement, calling on North Korea to refrain from further actions that would violate international sanctions.

