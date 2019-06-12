North Korea threatens to resume calling Trump 'dotard'

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea threatened on Thursday (Dec 5) to resume insults of US President Donald Trump and consider him a "dotard" if he keeps using provocative language, such as referring to its leader as "rocket man."

Choe Son Hui, the first vice-foreign minister, issued the warning via state media days after Trump spoke of possible military action toward the North and revived his "rocket man" nickname for North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un.

The comments came as prospects dim for a resumption of nuclear diplomacy between the two countries.

In recent months, North Korea has hinted at lifting its moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests if the Trump administration fails to make substantial concessions in nuclear diplomacy before the end of the year.

Choe said Trump's remarks "prompted the waves of hatred of our people against the US" because they showed "no courtesy when referring to the supreme leadership of dignity" of North Korea.

She said North Korea will respond with its own harsh language if Trump again uses similar phrases and shows that he is intentionally provoking North Korea.

"If any language and expressions stoking the atmosphere of confrontation are used once again on purpose at a crucial moment as now, that must really be diagnosed as the relapse of the dotage of a dotard," Choe said.

On Wednesday, the North's military chief, Pak Jong Chon, also warned that the use of force against the North would cause a "horrible" consequence for the Americans.