Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

North Korea's Kim vows unconditional support for Russia in meeting with Shoigu

North Korea's Kim vows unconditional support for Russia in meeting with Shoigu
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leads a party meeting on strengthening the military in this handout picture released on May 30.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 05, 2025 1:42 AM

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met Russia's Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday (June 4), state media KCNA reported.

Kim pledged unconditional support for Russia's position on Ukraine and other international issues, the report said on Thursday.

"Kim Jong-un affirmed that the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will, in the future, too, unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies," it said, using the North's official name.

North Korea will responsibly observe the articles of the treaty between the two countries, Kim was quoted as saying.

The two men also discussed strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and mutual co-operation in different fields.

The treaty was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang last year and a summit with North Korea's Kim, and includes a mutual defence pact for immediate military assistance if either faces armed aggression.

[[nid:717875]]

NORTH KOREARUSSIAKim Jong UnRussia-Ukraine conflictforeign policy
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.