Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye

The 13-year-old is being treated for complications from a non-surgical rhinoplasty.
PHOTO: Vietnam News/Asia News Network
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

In her quest for beauty, one teen ended up paying a hefty price — her sight.

A 13-year-old girl in Vietnam lost her sight in one eye and was left with damaged facial tissue after a nose job at a local spa went wrong, reported Vietnamese media.

According to her family, the girl was not happy with her natural nose and had wanted a nose job for a long time.

Unbeknownst to her parents, she had gone to the spa in Yen Bai province on Oct 21 for nose filler injections.

The procedure, also known as non-surgical rhinoplasty, involves injecting hyaluronic acid into the nose to reshape it.

The girl admitted that she had not planned to undergo the procedure, but ended up agreeing to it after the spa owner told her that she could pay the bill of two million Vietnamese dong (S$117) via instalments.

But 30 minutes after the injections, she began to feel pain in her right eye as well as headache and nausea.

After noticing that her vision in the affected eye was worsening, she called her family, who rushed her to the hospital.

The girl's doctor, Than Trong Tuy, told reporters that the hyaluronic acid that had been injected into her nose had moved to her eye and blocked a blood vessel, depriving the retina of oxygen and resulting in blindness.

Her forehead and nose also showed signs of necrosis (tissue death).

According to Than, the girl is receiving treatment for the complications but is not likely to regain sight in her right eye.

While plastic surgery may be a personal choice and can have positive effects on confidence, this is just the latest incident that underscores the importance of getting all procedures done at a licensed clinic or hospital.

Just last month, a botched eyelid surgery left a Chinese woman unable to close her eyes.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Plastic surgery / Aesthetic treatment Wounds and injuries Beauty

TRENDING

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
Watch: We challenge hot hawker Walter to climb a ship’s mast
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
Real life: &#039;The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy&#039;
Real life: 'The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy'

Home Works

How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

SERVICES