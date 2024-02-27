Number of births in Japan hits record low in 2023

TOKYO — The number of babies born in Japan fell for an eighth consecutive year to a record low in 2023, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday (Feb 27), underscoring the daunting task the country faces in trying to stem depopulation.

The number of births fell 5.1 per cent from a year earlier to 758,631, while the number of marriages slid 5.9 per cent to 489,281 — marking the first time in 90 years the number fell below 500,000 — foreboding a further decline in the population as out-of-wedlock births are rare in Japan.

