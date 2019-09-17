"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

Lee Kin Mun, better known as 'Blogfather of Singapore' mrbrown, recently shared his hair-raising experience watching a drunken man stagger off a train platform mere minutes before his train was due to arrive at a train station in Japan.
The internet personality had been taking videos on Instagram on Monday (Sept 16) night when the incident took place.
In a series of Insta-stories, Lee can be heard lamenting about how his favourite drinks were sold out at a vending machine before the clip cuts to a shot of a man stumbling about Omiya station.
"Man, he looks drunk." he wrote.
Then, the following photo has that same man lying across the train tracks.
Needless to say, Lee was gobsmacked.
With just three minutes left on the clock before a Shinkansen train was due to pull in at the station, he and other commuters yelled and scrambled for help.
Initially, the group had tried to pull the inebriated man off the tracks but were unsuccessful. The drunk had even disappeared under the platform for a while before the rest could locate him.
With the help of the station staff members, they eventually succeeded in pulling the man out. The train pulled into the station after, six minutes past its scheduled arrival. Just earlier this year, a commuter pushed a man onto the train tracks after the latter's loud music playing from his headphones annoyed him. While this incident occurred only as a result of drinking, it reminds us that not all station platforms in Japan have platform barriers erected the way we do in Singapore to prevent such accidents from happening.
