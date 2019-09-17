"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

PHOTO: Twitter/mrbrown
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Lee Kin Mun, better known as 'Blogfather of Singapore' mrbrown, recently shared his hair-raising experience watching a drunken man stagger off a train platform mere minutes before his train was due to arrive at a train station in Japan.

The internet personality had been taking videos on Instagram on Monday (Sept 16) night when the incident took place.

In a series of Insta-stories, Lee can be heard lamenting about how his favourite drinks were sold out at a vending machine before the clip cuts to a shot of a man stumbling about Omiya station.

"Man, he looks drunk." he wrote.

Then, the following photo has that same man lying across the train tracks.

Needless to say, Lee was gobsmacked.

With just three minutes left on the clock before a Shinkansen train was due to pull in at the station, he and other commuters yelled and scrambled for help.

Initially, the group had tried to pull the inebriated man off the tracks but were unsuccessful. The drunk had even disappeared under the platform for a while before the rest could locate him.

With the help of the station staff members, they eventually succeeded in pulling the man out.

The train pulled into the station after, six minutes past its scheduled arrival.

Just earlier this year, a commuter pushed a man onto the train tracks after the latter's loud music playing from his headphones annoyed him.

While this incident occurred only as a result of drinking, it reminds us that not all station platforms in Japan have platform barriers erected the way we do in Singapore to prevent such accidents from happening.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Japan Train Train disruption Safety

TRENDING

Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years&#039; jail, caning
Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years' jail, caning
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
Couple charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in metal pot
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Nasi lemak eatery Coconut Club&#039;s co-founder dies at 40
Nasi lemak eatery Coconut Club's co-founder dies at 40
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

LIFESTYLE

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

Home Works

Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke

SERVICES