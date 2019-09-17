"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

Lee Kin Mun, better known as 'Blogfather of Singapore' mrbrown, recently shared his hair-raising experience watching a drunken man stagger off a train platform mere minutes before his train was due to arrive at a train station in Japan.

The internet personality had been taking videos on Instagram on Monday (Sept 16) night when the incident took place.

In a series of Insta-stories, Lee can be heard lamenting about how his favourite drinks were sold out at a vending machine before the clip cuts to a shot of a man stumbling about Omiya station.

"Man, he looks drunk." he wrote.

Then, the following photo has that same man lying across the train tracks.

Needless to say, Lee was gobsmacked.

With just three minutes left on the clock before a Shinkansen train was due to pull in at the station, he and other commuters yelled and scrambled for help.

Initially, the group had tried to pull the inebriated man off the tracks but were unsuccessful. The drunk had even disappeared under the platform for a while before the rest could locate him.