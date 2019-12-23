Over a dozen injured in southern Philippines bombings

MANILA - A series of explosions rocked a southern Philippine city known for Islamic State-linked violence on Sunday night (Dec 22), wounding at least 17 people including soldiers, a military official said.

A hand grenade was thrown into a military truck patrolling Cotabato City in the restive southern island of Mindanao, with eight soldiers and four civilians sustaining injuries from the bomb's shrapnel.

It was quickly followed by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the nearby town of Libungan, wounding five civilians with one in "serious" condition, regional military spokesperson Major Arvin Encinas said.

Another explosion was recorded in the neighbouring town in Maguindanao, although police are still gathering information on whether there are casualties.

No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, which happened as the government planned this year to lift its military rule in the island over the improving security situation.

"We do not discount the possibility that Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Daesh-inspired groups are behind this," Encinas told AFP, referring to the militants linked to Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).