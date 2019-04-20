Overweight passenger who forced EVA Air flight attendants to wipe his backside dies in Thailand

An overweight Caucasian male passenger who forced several EVA Air flight attendants to remove his underwear and wipe his backside after he went to the toilet has died.

Reports say the unnamed man was found to have died on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, last month while on a beach holiday.

A lawyer disclosed this to EVA Air last week after repeated attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful. The airline had wished to inform the man that he had been blacklisted from flying on the airline as he had a ticket booked for May.

According to Taiwan News via Apple Daily, the cause of death was listed as "an illness", and the airline is currently working to refund his family the price of the unused ticket.

The passenger, who was obese and wheelchair-bound, had forced flight attendants on the Jan 19 flight from Los Angeles to Taipei to assist him when he went to the toilet and to help pull down his underwear. He had threatened to relieve himself on the floor otherwise.

As the flight had an all-female crew, there were no male crew for them to turn to for help.

Besides refusing to cover up his genitals and insisting on leaving the toilet door open while he defecated, the man also asked for help to wipe his behind after he was done, claiming that he had hurt his hand.

The chief attendant reportedly donned three latex gloves for the dastardly task. But she was left traumatised when the man started letting out moans, saying, "deeper, deeper, deeper".

At a press conference to address the situation, an EVA Air flight attendant tearfully described how she was mentally traumatised by the man.

